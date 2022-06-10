Shop Local
Driver dead in Las Vegas after beam falls on vehicle

By CNN
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV (CNN) - A freak accident in Las Vegas, Nevada leaves one driver dead.

A highway patrol spokesperson says an overloaded construction truck hit an early warning beam on U.S. 95, knocking it out of place.

The beam then fell on a Sedan driving behind the truck.

The male driver of the Sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fortunately, no one else was in the car.

Nevada State Police and the highway patrol closed part of the roadway and traffic in the area is being re-routed while crews investigate the scene.

