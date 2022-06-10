Federal agent accused of forging time sheet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is facing possible federal charges after he was caught forging his timesheet.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor, 45-year-old Alfonso Gonzalez made his first court appearance this week.

Court documents say several times between September 2020 and September 2021, he was falsely documenting that he had worked extra hours when he didn’t.

He allegedly stole over $6,000 from the U.S. Government.

If convicted, he could face ten years in prison.

