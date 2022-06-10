Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

ICE to consider military service in deportation cases

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. Military Service of noncitizens and their immediate families will now be considered in deportation cases.

According to NBC News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a directive on Tuesday that instructs deportation agents to consider prior U.S. Military Service as a “Significant mitigating factor that weighs against” taking enforcement action in deportation cases.

The military service of immediate family will also be considered a mitigating factor on immigration cases.

Coming up on KGNS News the evening edition, we’ll hear a further explanation of the policy from a Laredo immigration attorney.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested
Miguel Angel Mesa
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence

Latest News

A child chants, "God made trans kids! God loves trans kids!" with the crowd during a protest at...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
ICE to consider military service in deportation cases
Laredo Police officer and teen injured in multiple vehicle accident
Explosion shuts down Freeport LNG’s liquefaction facility
Explosion shuts down Freeport liquefied natural gas terminal for three weeks