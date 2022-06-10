ICE to consider military service in deportation cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The U.S. Military Service of noncitizens and their immediate families will now be considered in deportation cases.

According to NBC News, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a directive on Tuesday that instructs deportation agents to consider prior U.S. Military Service as a “Significant mitigating factor that weighs against” taking enforcement action in deportation cases.

The military service of immediate family will also be considered a mitigating factor on immigration cases.

