Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Justin Bieber postpones performances due to facial paralysis

By CNN
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested
Miguel Angel Mesa
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis
Many in the community are glad the officer who shot Lyoya is being charged. (WDIV, GRAND RAPIDS...
Bond set at $100,000 for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap