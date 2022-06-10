Laredo Boxer Jorge Castaneda puts his title on the line

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s own Jorge Castaneda is gearing up for his next big fight as he’s down in Guadalajara for a battle taking place on Friday night.

Castaneda is looking to defend his world boxing council, international silber super featherweight title as he takes on Eduardo Perez on the latest DA-zone boxing card.

The Laredoan earned the championship belt back in October of 2021, taking out previously unbeaten Youssef Khoumari in a majority decision.

Perez will be the best boxer Castaneda has faced in his career when it comes to record as he is 31 and one going into Friday but did get knocked out just four fights ago.

Castaneda on the other hand is riding a six bout winning streak and goes in 15 and one for his time in the ring.

These two are scheduled to fight just before the main event Friday with coverage starting at five on the Da-zone app.

