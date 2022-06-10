Laredo Heat gets a win on the field

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Just over a week ago the Laredo heat suffering its first loss of the season but on Thursday they kicked this off on the right foot.

Laredo played against Lubbock Matadors who are sitting firmly in the middle of the division standings.

It was the heat controlling the action as Roberto Ordonez scored the first goal of the game near the corner as it squeezed past the goalie.

It was a nail-biter as the Matadors thought they had a goal, but it got waved off.

Just before the half, Kolaci with the cross pass, another golden opportunity, two heat players in the same space and that doesn’t work as the ball ended up getting knocked away.

Laredo would come out on top with a three nothing victory.

