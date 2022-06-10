Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Man accused of harboring an underage runaway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released new details regarding the man who was arrested for sex-related offenses against a minor.

Victor Antonio Puente was arrested this past week after authorities found him with an underage girl.

According to court documents, one of the girl’s family members told police that the girl had run away from home and let them know that she met up with a man at a motel.

The family member also gave police a partially nude photograph of the girl and Puente.

The police went to the motel on Monday afternoon and found the minor.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says when investigators went over to the motel, he initially denied the girl was at the location.

Investigators did their due diligence and discovered she was hiding inside the room and as a result, Puente was arrested on the spot for harboring a runaway.

After he was brought in for investigative purposes, it was discovered that he had, in his possession, different items that were documenting the relationship and the fact that he was actually having intimacies with the underage minor and in addition to that, it was discovered he was also providing alcohol to the minor”, said Baeza.

Puente was charged with indecency with a child through sexual contact, possession of child pornography, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and harboring a runaway.

