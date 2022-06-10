Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Might as well be walking on the sun

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures in the low to mid-hundreds we might as well be walking on the sun.

You are going to want to make sure you stay cool because we are in store for a hot weekend and these temperatures aren’t going anywhere.

On Friday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 104 by the afternoon.

As we head into Saturday and Sunday, we could get up to a high of 107 with clear and sunny skies.

Now things will start to dop just a tad bit as we start next week but not by much.

Things will remain above the one-hundred-degree mark but we’ll feel a breeze in the air that could create hazardous conditions.

By mid-week we could see a slight chance of rain make its way to our area.

It doesn’t seem promising, but some possible drops of Jupiter and some cloud coverage is needed in south Texas.

Make sure to keep hydrated, stay cool and enjoy the summer heat!

