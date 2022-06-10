Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays and closures

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Friday, Laredo Police were called for an accident on the intersection of Calton and Mcpherson Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Officials say more than two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The area is closed for the traveling public.

KGNS has learned that one of the vehicles involved is from the Laredo Police Department.

No injuries reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Ashley Renea Guzman, 27
Woman arrested in connection to Laredo’s seventh homicide
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash causes delays and closures
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence
Eight potential candidates vying for county constable precinct one
Eight potential candidates vying for county constable precinct one
State reps talk to law agencies about action against gun attacks
State reps talk to law agencies about action against gun attacks