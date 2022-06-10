Multi-vehicle crash causes delays and closures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Friday, Laredo Police were called for an accident on the intersection of Calton and Mcpherson Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Officials say more than two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The area is closed for the traveling public.

KGNS has learned that one of the vehicles involved is from the Laredo Police Department.

No injuries reported at this time.

