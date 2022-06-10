Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents

By CNN
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -This Sunday, take a step back in time to 1972!

Popeyes is celebrating 50 years by selling two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents; the same price it sold for when it opened.

The week-long deal starts June 12, the official anniversary and comes with a five-dollar order minimum.

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.

Offer only valid at participating Popeyes locations.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested
Miguel Angel Mesa
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence

Latest News

Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents
Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread