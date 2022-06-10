Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents

(CNN) -This Sunday, take a step back in time to 1972!

Popeyes is celebrating 50 years by selling two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents; the same price it sold for when it opened.

The week-long deal starts June 12, the official anniversary and comes with a five-dollar order minimum.

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.

Offer only valid at participating Popeyes locations.

