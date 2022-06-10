Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills found on the ground.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is very dangerous, folks!” Sheriff Nick Weems said in the post. “Please share and educated your children to not pick up the money.”

Weems said he plans to push legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for drugs.

“It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others’ well-being, especially a child,” Weems said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Three injured during accident on I-35
Three injured in rollover accident on I-35
Eugene Garcia Jr.
Update: Man wanted for assault and theft arrested
Miguel Angel Mesa
Meza found guilty for two counts of criminal negligence

Latest News

Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Driver dead in Las Vegas after beam falls on vehicle
A gas station posted a sign stating that it hated its gas prices too.
‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump
FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
A Minnesota gas station owner explains why he posted a sign about how he hates his gas prices...
Gas station owner explains sign about hating his prices