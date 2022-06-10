Shop Local
TAMIU’s Fresh Start program reduces debt for students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local university is giving students the opportunity to have a fresh new start on their collegiate endeavors!

Next Week TAMIU students who were enrolled for the summer or fall semesters and have an outstanding account balance will find that it has been erased and they are debt free.

These are balances owed to the university and do not include loans owed to third parties.

Dubbed “Fresh Start 2.0,” is a second offering of a previous program that wiped away over $1 million in outstanding student account balances from spring/summer/fall 2020 and spring 2021 for over 700 students.

That program and this new offering are made possible by federal funding designed to help students affected by the coronavirus.

Eligible students will be notified of their TAMIU debt-free status via their Dusty email account starting on Monday, June 13, 2022.

