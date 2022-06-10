Tampon shortage; the latest nightmare for women

(CNN) - It’s the shortage no one seems to be talking about; tampons and pads.

Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods and female products are no different.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages this week.

Confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.

Tampon prices are up nearly ten percent from a year ago according to Bloomberg.

The shortages appear to stem from supply issues with key materials such as cotton and plastic.

It makes sense when you consider those same materials are also used in personal protective equipment which have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic.

The war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer used to grow cotton.

Also, the drought in Texas has hit cotton growth too.

Of course, material shortages and supply chain bottlenecks are hitting a lot of products but, much like the baby formula shortage, there’s a biological demand here that can’t be easily substituted.

