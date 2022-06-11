Two vehicle collision reported on Market Friday night

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a severe vehicle accident that happened in central Laredo Late Friday night.

The accident happened on Market and McClellan at around 10:38 p.m.

Video shows a vehicle underneath a tractor trailer.

Crews were seen scouting the area and cleaning up the wreckage.

The Laredo Fire Department confirmed a 17 year-old man involved in accident showed no signs of life.

No word on who was at fault or the exact cause of the crash but the vehicle underneath was completely damaged.

KGNS News will bring you more details on our later newscasts.

