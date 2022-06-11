Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Two vehicle collision reported on Market Friday night

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a severe vehicle accident that happened in central Laredo Late Friday night.

The accident happened on Market and McClellan at around 10:38 p.m.

Video shows a vehicle underneath a tractor trailer.

Crews were seen scouting the area and cleaning up the wreckage.

The Laredo Fire Department confirmed a 17 year-old man involved in accident showed no signs of life.

No word on who was at fault or the exact cause of the crash but the vehicle underneath was completely damaged.

KGNS News will bring you more details on our later newscasts.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Accident on Calton and McPherson
Laredo Police officer and teen injured in multiple vehicle accident
File photo
Federal agent accused of forging time sheet
Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Driver dead in Las Vegas after beam falls on vehicle
Popeyes celebrating 50 years
Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

20-year-old Victor Antonio Puente
Man accused of harboring an underage runaway
ICE to consider military service in deportation cases
ICE to consider military service in deportation cases
Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security
Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar speaks on efforts to enhance security