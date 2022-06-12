Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s...
Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s spokesperson says she was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 the day she was arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family.

Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds.

A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.

Cepeda said she used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, according to the affidavit. She denied harming the newborn during questioning, KMGH reports.

It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet.

A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.

She is currently in custody at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Major accident reported on Market Street
Two vehicle collision reported on Market Friday night
Accident on Calton and McPherson
Laredo Police officer and teen injured in multiple vehicle accident
File photo
Federal agent accused of forging time sheet
Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Driver dead in Las Vegas after beam falls on vehicle
Popeyes celebrating 50 years
Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents

Latest News

President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event