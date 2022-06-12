Shop Local
Hot, But Not Quite as Hot

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot desert airmass is most pronounced to our north where 110F heat occurred near the southwest border of Oklahoma. The hottest portion of the desert airmass will move further to our north and east during the next several days. Temperatures will still be high, around or a little above 100, but will not be as far above 100 as during the last 3 days. Each night and morning will be humid with marginally moist air each afternoon.

