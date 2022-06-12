Hot, But Not Quite as Hot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot desert airmass is most pronounced to our north where 110F heat occurred near the southwest border of Oklahoma. The hottest portion of the desert airmass will move further to our north and east during the next several days. Temperatures will still be high, around or a little above 100, but will not be as far above 100 as during the last 3 days. Each night and morning will be humid with marginally moist air each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.