10% of community owe taxes, deadline June 30th

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Tax Assessor collector’s office is reminding the public about an upcoming deadline.

They’re saying about 10 percent of the community still needs to catch up with what they owe on property taxes.

Patricia Barrera says penalties and late fees will be added to any outstanding balances because they help cover attorney cost.

She stresses how important property taxes are when it comes to providing services and paying employee salaries, particularly for some of the more rural parts of the community.

“Offices there that give food to the elderly. They provide hot meals for them. They also provide for the children, where they can come and use computers, so there’s a lot of things that we do as a county, and you as a taxpayer are responsible for what is being done and provided by this county” Patricia Barrera said.

2021 property taxes are due on June 30th.

Late fees of 15 percent go into effect on July 1st.

