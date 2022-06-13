Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Fire reported at Hampton Inn hotel

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department reported to a structure fire on Monday morning at the 7900 block of San Dario.

According to the spokesperson for the department, Ricardo Oliva, when they arrived they found a vehicle on fire and the fire had spread to the building.

“The majority of the damage is concentrated to the exterior wall of the south side of the building. All 5 floors were cleared. Every room was cleared” Oliva said.

Over 100 guests were registered at the Hampton Inn, however, only 18 guests were “in-house” and have been accounted for.

The department is still trying to locate every guest.

No injuries reported at this time, however, arson investigators are handling the case.

