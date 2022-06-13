Firefighters respond to a fire on Corpus Christi St.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Monday morning, Laredo Fire responded to a fire at a home on Corpus Christi St. shortly after 8 a.m.

According to initial reports, three people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire damages of the rooms in the home.

No injures reported at this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

