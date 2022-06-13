Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Firefighters respond to a fire on Corpus Christi St.

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Monday morning, Laredo Fire responded to a fire at a home on Corpus Christi St. shortly after 8 a.m.

According to initial reports, three people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The fire damages of the rooms in the home.

No injures reported at this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Major accident reported on Market Street
Two vehicle collision reported on Market Friday night
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Accident on Calton and McPherson
Laredo Police officer and teen injured in multiple vehicle accident
Popeyes celebrating 50 years
Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents
A Democratic lawmaker is proposing a 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons.
House Democrat proposes 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons

Latest News

On Monday, firefighters respond to a fire at a home. The cause of the fire is under...
Firefighters respond to a fire on Corpus Christi St.
Tax deadline June 30th
10% of community owe taxes, deadline June 30th
Laredo health department is offering help for first time mothers
Laredo health department offers assistance to first-time mothers
On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a...
Man in serious condition after crash on I-35