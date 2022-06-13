Laredo health department offers assistance to first-time mothers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city’s health department is teaming up with the nurse-family partnership to help first-time mothers.

Reynol Vela, supervisor of the partnership program says those who qualify for this program will have an assigned nurse.

The nurse can visit the mom in their home or aid via phone call at least every two weeks.

He says this program will help moms until their first-born child turns two years old.

“We’ll be hiring a professional counselor who is able to also target mom and dad in helping them navigate the struggles of becoming a parent for the first time. Another opportunity is to award our families and provide assistance are up to 1000 dollars through the end of august, and these are dollar bills that they can use on groceries or any needs that the family has” Vela said. To be eligible for the nurse-family partnership, women must be low-income, first-time pregnant, live in Webb County, and be less than 29 weeks pregnant.

For more information, you can call 956-523-7848 or 956-236-1096.

