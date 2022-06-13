Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo health department offers assistance to first-time mothers

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city’s health department is teaming up with the nurse-family partnership to help first-time mothers.

Reynol Vela, supervisor of the partnership program says those who qualify for this program will have an assigned nurse.

The nurse can visit the mom in their home or aid via phone call at least every two weeks.

He says this program will help moms until their first-born child turns two years old.

“We’ll be hiring a professional counselor who is able to also target mom and dad in helping them navigate the struggles of becoming a parent for the first time. Another opportunity is to award our families and provide assistance are up to 1000 dollars through the end of august, and these are dollar bills that they can use on groceries or any needs that the family has” Vela said. To be eligible for the nurse-family partnership, women must be low-income, first-time pregnant, live in Webb County, and be less than 29 weeks pregnant.

For more information, you can call 956-523-7848 or 956-236-1096.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Major accident reported on Market Street
Two vehicle collision reported on Market Friday night
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Accident on Calton and McPherson
Laredo Police officer and teen injured in multiple vehicle accident
Popeyes celebrating 50 years
Popeyes celebrates 50 years by sell chicken for 59 cents
A Democratic lawmaker is proposing a 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons.
House Democrat proposes 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons

Latest News

On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a...
Man in serious condition after crash on I-35
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, But Not Quite as Hot
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Major accident reported on Market Street
Two vehicle collision reported on Market Friday night