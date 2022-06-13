Shop Local
Man in serious condition after crash on I-35

On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a crash.
On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a crash.(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a crash.

According to reports, a 41-year-old man allegedly crashed into a concrete barrier.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

However, the man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

