Man in serious condition after crash on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a crash.

According to reports, a 41-year-old man allegedly crashed into a concrete barrier.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

However, the man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

