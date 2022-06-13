Man wanted for assault charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas.

If you have information on the case, call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

