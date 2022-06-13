Shop Local
Man wanted for assault charges

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Edward Rocha, 18, for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rocha is described as 5′2, 120lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is 3600 Pascual Del Leon in Laredo, Texas.

If you have information on the case, call 956-415-2878.

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

