A Seasonably Hot 7 Day Period

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The hottest part of a desert airmass (deep in depth) above humid gulf air has moved north of Texas. The hottest temperature moved north with it, into northwestern Kansas and western Nebraska. Enough of the lid of warm desert air remains aloft to prevent tall rain clouds from forming, and is still bringing us 100F heat. This dome of hot air is large and deep, and will be our main weather provider through the forecast period. Nights/mornings will be humid, afternoons still around or a little above 100.

