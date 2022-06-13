Update on the Baby Formula Shortage in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local pediatrician recommendations during a nationwide shortage.

Since the start of the year families nationwide have been struggling to get infant formula for their children.

This is after thousands of tin cans of baby formula were recalled on February 17 leaving many parents nationwide scrambling for formula.

Even though infant supplement shipments have been arriving weekly lately through “Operation Fly Formula” for thousands of baby bottles Laredoans are say they don’t see a change.

On our KGNS Facebook page, people commented about the shortage.

One person said, “no change. Still out of stock everywhere.”

Another one said, “Still struggling I’ve spent a lot of money so far by having family members from out of town and locally to get ready-made formula.”

One person also commented, “have you noticed the price are way up.”

They aren’t the only ones that are struggling to find the formula.

The City of Laredo Health Department said its Women, Infant and Children’s program has also seen a shortage.

In a statement, WIC said it recommended that mothers reach out to their physicians if they aren’t able to find their formula for alternative recommendations.

Pediatrician, Dr. Amando Garza is asking parents not to panic.

“What to do well the is to look for formula and breastfeed which is the most important thing,” said Dr. Garza.

He recommends mothers who do breastfeed don’t share their milk supply with other babies since this can impose a medical risk.

“You don’t know the medical condition they have you don’t know how it’s prepared or how long it has been prepared or how long it has been in the freezer etc.,” said Dr. Garza.

He also said parents can get breast milk from FDA-approved milk banks.

However, those searching for infant formula, are recommended to purchase closed cans.

Purchasing or sharing open cans of milk can be dangerous for babies.

Dr. Garza recommended people search for infant formula or breastfeeding.

Parents should not give their infants cow milk.

In addition, he said parents shouldn’t be diluting the formula since this won’t have the nutrients needed for the baby.

