8-year-old shot during possible road rage incident, police say

By Sydnee Batzlaff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot during a road rage incident, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

KFDA reports officers drove up on what appeared to be an accident right as it occurred Friday night.

As they got out of the car, the driver of a truck told the officers his son, Nicasio “Nicco” Frausto, had been shot by another driver who had chased him down and forced him off the road.

The driver accused of the shooting was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The other people involved in the crash were treated at the scene.

“I just wouldn’t know what to say. I’m still in shock,” said Eric Frausto, Nicco’s father. “I just really would like these gun laws to change. Too many innocent babies are getting hurt or killed.”

Frausto said Nicco’s surgery in Lubbock went well.

