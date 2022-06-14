Commissioners vote to regulate and restrict 4th of July fireworks

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, June 13, Webb County commissioners ordered to regulate and restrict fireworks for the upcoming celebrations of Fourth of July.

The decision comes after a series of fires reported throughout the year due to dry days and high winds. The county says those found breaking the order could face a hefty fine.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.