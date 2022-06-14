Shop Local
Dome of Heat Blocking Weather Changes From Reaching South Texas

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance is bringing cirrus clouds high above into our skies. Lower down is a thick layer of desert air. Below that is the shallow layer of humid gulf air that we have experienced all day. The desert air above continues to prevent rain clouds from forming out of the moist gulf air. Systems that could bring changes to our weather are tracking around the thick combination of gulf air and desert air above. I am not expecting much to change during the 7 day forecast period.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

