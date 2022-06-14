Dome of Heat Blocking Weather Changes From Reaching South Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance is bringing cirrus clouds high above into our skies. Lower down is a thick layer of desert air. Below that is the shallow layer of humid gulf air that we have experienced all day. The desert air above continues to prevent rain clouds from forming out of the moist gulf air. Systems that could bring changes to our weather are tracking around the thick combination of gulf air and desert air above. I am not expecting much to change during the 7 day forecast period.

