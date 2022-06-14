Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Joint Base San Antonio military base sent out an “active shooter alert” on their social media on Tuesday morning, June 14.

According to their social media post around 10 a.m., security forces and local law enforcement were responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland Air Force Base.

Half an hour later, San Antonio Police Department said there was not an active shooter situation. On their social media post, they said officers are continuing to investigate and that there is no threat to the public.

As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information.

