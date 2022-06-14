SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Joint Base San Antonio military base sent out an “active shooter alert” on their social media on Tuesday morning, June 14.

Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard

According to their social media post around 10 a.m., security forces and local law enforcement were responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland Air Force Base.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

Half an hour later, San Antonio Police Department said there was not an active shooter situation. On their social media post, they said officers are continuing to investigate and that there is no threat to the public.

South Patrol Officers are investigating a “shots fired” call off Medina Base Road outside the gate at Lackland Air Force Base. At this time, there is not an active shooter situation. Officers are continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 14, 2022

As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.