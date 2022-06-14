Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New information on a fatal accident that happened on Saturday, June 11, on a road in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Laredo Fire Department is reporting two people who were injured during the fatal incident are now being treated at a Laredo hospital. Laredo Fire Department officials say emergency crews transported the two victims through one of Laredo’s ports of entry over the weekend.

The accident happened on carretera Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo. According to a witness, on Saturday morning, the witness and his passenger stopped on the Mexican road after spotting a car on fire and helped a person get out of the burning car.

According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, one person died at the scene and 4 more people were injured. Witnesses also told KGNS they believe the victims were a family from Texas.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department says “both patients are in their 30′s. They had serious injuries. We did pick them up at the bridge, treated and transported them to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition. They had already received treatment on the Mexican side at a hospital.”

Authorities in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.