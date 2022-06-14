Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Possible monkeypox case detected in Nuevo Laredo

Tamaulipas Governor orders protective protocols
Tamaulipas governor announces safety protocols after patient sought medical attention.
Tamaulipas governor announces safety protocols after patient sought medical attention.(kgns)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, has activated safety protocols now that a potential case of monkeypox may have been found in Nuevo Laredo.

The Tamaulipas Secretary of Health, Gloria Molina Gamboa, says the patient is a 21-year-old woman who sought out medical attention on Tuesday, June 7th. She reportedly had a fever of 101 and an intense headache. The patient reportedly had contact with her sister in Reynosa. Samples from her wounds were taken for further analysis.

It’s been reported that she lives at home with a three-year-old son and her husband. They are also under medical surveillance.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Major accident reported on Market Street
Victim of fatal crash on Market St. identified
A vehicle fire spreads to a Laredo hotel Monday morning.
Fire reported at Hampton Inn hotel
On Saturday evening, Laredo police responded to an accident on the 1800 block of I-35 for a...
Man in serious condition after crash on I-35
A teenager is wanted for 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Man wanted for assault charges
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave

Latest News

Possible monkeypox case found in Nuevo Laredo
Plans are moving forward with the extension project of a busy road in South Laredo
Webb Co. Commissioners get update on Mangana-Hein road extension
10 PM COVID IN WEBB COUNTY
10 P.M. COVID CASES INCREASE IN WEBB COUNTY
covid cases increase in webb county
Covid Risk Level Increases in Webb County