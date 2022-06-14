Possible monkeypox case detected in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, has activated safety protocols now that a potential case of monkeypox may have been found in Nuevo Laredo.

The Tamaulipas Secretary of Health, Gloria Molina Gamboa, says the patient is a 21-year-old woman who sought out medical attention on Tuesday, June 7th. She reportedly had a fever of 101 and an intense headache. The patient reportedly had contact with her sister in Reynosa. Samples from her wounds were taken for further analysis.

It’s been reported that she lives at home with a three-year-old son and her husband. They are also under medical surveillance.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.