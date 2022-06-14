Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The sentencing hearing begins for the man accused of causing the death of two men back in 2017.

On June 9th, Miguel Angel Meza was found guilty of two counts of criminal negligence homicide. Meza was accused of causing the deaths of Jorge Salazar and David Alejandres. The sentencing hearing was set for June 13th, Monday, but was reset for June 14th, Tuesday.

Webb County Assistant District Attorney, Claudia Sandoval, told jurors to “stay focused” when rendering a punishment for Meza. Then Meza’s attorney, Roberto Balli, asked jurors that his client did “not have prior DWI’s” or have a criminal history.

“Mr. Meza has never been in trouble in his life,” Balli said. Balli went on to tell jurors about Meza’s background, saying his family were farmworkers and how Meza opted to help his younger sibling financially for his education. Meza worked as a correctional guard at a private detention center at the time prior to his arrest.

Later Rosanna Salazar, the mother of Jorge Salazar Jr., told jurors she woke up on June 10th to two police officers at her door. They said her son had been killed in an accident. “I heard the worst news that any parent can hear,” tearfully Salazar said. “You start going numb, you start going cold. You don’t know what to expect. The following questions to the officers were, I just want to know what hospital… so I can see my son. I wanted to go to him like any mother would to be with her child. They requested that I sit down …. The officer said he (her son) lost his life at the scene. I was in shock,” Salazar said.

Salazar says her screams woke her two other children. “I will never see my son again, I will never hold him, I will never get his warm kisses,” Salazar said. Salazar told jurors she lost two pregnancies before Jorge Salazar was born and referred to his birth as a blessing. “It’s been hard going on without that spark in your life,” Salazar said. Joaquin Rodriguez, Webb County Assistant District Attorney, asked Salazar the impact of her son’s death.

Then, Marisela Alejandres, David’s aunt, took the stand and told jurors he was raised by his aunt and cousins. “He loved football; he was a Green Bay Packer fan,” Alejandres said. Marisela says her mother was devastated by the news. Attorney Claudia Sandoval, asked Alejandres the impact of her nephews’ death. “Our lives have changed for the worst, it broke my family, it broke my mom. She no longer wants to live. She has no purpose,” Alejandres said.

Then Meza took the stand. Jurors heard about his background, his family, his education, and his work history. Meza told jurors that he had struggled to find a job after employers found out about the case. He also told jurors about his children. Meza’s wife testified and told jurors Meza has remained strong and is a good father: “Miguel is the father I never had… he puts everything aside to be there for her. He plays hide and seek… he spoils her a lot.”

Araceli Garcia, a Webb County probation officer, also testified. Both the state and defense asked Garcia what the requirements and treatment were for anyone sentenced to probation.

Judge Joe Lopez then read jurors the rules for sentencing.

Closing arguments began in the sentencing phase. The state began where attorney Joaquin Rodriguez showed jurors pictures of both victims. “It’s not just these boys but their families, they will never have hope to see these two young men reach their full potential. Really, that’s a real tragedy.” Rodriguez told jurors. “The defendant (Meza) also talks about, how during this time, he was able to have his family. They went on trips. The family of the victims went on trips, trips to the cemetery” Rodriguez said.

Then Balli spoke to jurors once again and told them it was a very difficult case for everybody. “His life is affected too, and we know we can’t bring anybody back. That’s not what we’re trying to say. We’re not asking for mercy; we’re asking you to consider the evidence that you heard during the trial. To compare him to who should get ten years and he’s not that person,” Balli said. Balli said because Meza is convicted, “his life is never the same after a felony conviction.”

Rodriguez then stood up and told jurors to convict Meza for ten years for both counts.

The jury is deliberating on Meza’s sentence.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.