TAMIU investigates alleged social media threat, none was found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged threat made on social media put Texas A&M International University police on alert, but after an investigation was made in the matter, campus police determined that no threat was found.

The person who made the alleged post was contacted by the campus police. It was determined the person was not a student and was trespassing. The university says at no time was the campus under threat.

Classes and services remain as scheduled. The campus says their patrol unit is vigilant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

