Eighth Grader of the Month
TAMIU investigates alleged social media threat, none was found

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alleged threat made on social media put Texas A&M International University police on alert, but after an investigation was made in the matter, campus police determined that no threat was found.

The person who made the alleged post was contacted by the campus police. It was determined the person was not a student and was trespassing. The university says at no time was the campus under threat.

Classes and services remain as scheduled. The campus says their patrol unit is vigilant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide
Commissioners vote to regulate and restrict 4th of July fireworks
TAMIU investigates alleged social media threat, none was found
