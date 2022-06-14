Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Texas AG demands construction of border wall in Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is demanding the construction of a border wall in Webb and Zapata counties.

In a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Paxton is urging the agency to go forward with its original plan to build a border wall in the Laredo sector. The Biden administration is currently conducting an “environmental assessment” of the wall, which has put a stop to construction directed by Congress in 2020.

Paxton cites the need for the wall as an essential tool in halting an influx of undocumented immigrants. In the letter, Paxton also mentions his lawsuit with Missouri against Biden for his administration’s cancellation of border wall contracts, which was filed in October 2021.

That lawsuit continues to be litigated in federal court.

You can read the full letter here.

