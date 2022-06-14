Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Webb Co. Commissioners get update on Mangana-Hein road extension

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Plans are moving forward with the extension project of a busy road in South Laredo.

On Monday, The Webb County Commissioners Court was updated on the project set to extend Mangana-Hein Road.

According to the proposed project, the county road will be extended by one mile of pavement.

Commissioner for Precinct one, Jesse Gonzalez said the extension project was first approved in October of 2021.

Gonzalez said he request an update on the project because it seemed like it was falling behind. Hover, the county engineer reported that construction is set to begin by August.

“We want to make sure the money we invest and the road we build is going to be lasting a long period of time,” said Gonzalez. “It’s not about building it and then two, three years later it will have potholes again,” he added.

Gonzalez said the extension has become a necessity with the growing use of the road.

The cost of the project is expected to be around $1 million, Gonzalez said funds from The Texas Department of Transportation are being used.

The extension should be completed by the end of 2022.

