Webb County approves Juneteenth holiday

(MGN)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Next Monday, Webb County employees will be able to take the Juneteenth holiday off.

This past Monday, June 14, the Webb County commissioners court approved the national, federal, and state holiday as a county holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th and commemorates Emancipation Day. The county holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20 and all Webb County administrative offices will be closed, including the Tax Assessor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office administrative offices. All emergency services will be available.

Webb County offices will reopen the following day on Tuesday, June 21 at 8 a.m.

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Webb County to use countywide polling places in November
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
