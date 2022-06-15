Border Patrol agents discover undocumented people using trains

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In two separate incidents, Border Patrol agents discovered undocumented individuals using trains to get further into the United States.

The first attempt happened on June 8 when Hebbronville Border Patrol agents discovered 12 undocumented individuals hiding inside a car-hauler of a train.

Then on June 12th, agents from the Laredo Sector discovered several individuals trapped in the boxcar with no way to escape. Agents were able to assist two individuals out of one railcar, but then discovered more individuals trapped inside another one, including one that was unconscious. A total of 13 undocumented people were rescued, treated, and then processed accordingly.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.