CBP seizes hard narcotics totaling over $1 million

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized hard narcotics totaling over $1 million in street value.

Packages and a bucket containing $1.1 million in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers at the Colombia-Solidarity International Bridge back on June 9. It happened after officers came across an SUV with the driver claiming he was carrying statues from Mexico.

The 2006 Nissan pathfinder was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection that resulted in the discovery of the drugs. The case remains under investigation.

