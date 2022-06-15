City of Laredo introduces certified police therapy dog initiative

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A city program that can help ease fear and anxiety is enlisting the help of some four-legged friends.

A project that has been years in the making is finally coming to fruition.

It’s called the “Certified Police Therapy Dog” program and it’s been in talks since 2020 by District Four councilmember Alberto Torres.

Through the new initiative, the city adopts sheltered dogs that can be used as therapy pets for victims that have been abused physically and or emotionally and currently undergoing court proceedings.

The selected shelter dogs Coco and Dusty will go through training with K-9 handlers in Florida and get certified to become police therapy dogs.

Councilmember Torres says the dogs were selected during a very specific process.

Torres says these dogs undergo a character and behavioral analysis between the shelter and the police department before they decide to send them through the actual course.

Torres goes on to say that the police officers or trainers spend x amount of time with the animal trying to analyze their behavior before they make the full investment.

Torres says he is working with the Laredo police department, Webb County district courts, animal care services department and other city and county entities to enlist more dogs.

