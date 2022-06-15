Compensation available to Iraq War Veterans who suffered hearing loss

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local veterans who have difficulties hearing after using earplugs that were later deemed defective could be entitled to compensation.

The City of Laredo Veteran’s Affairs Committee is inviting fellow veterans who have been experiencing hearing loss to join the 3M Earplugs class Action Military lawsuit.

The 3M earplugs were issued to the veterans during the Iraq and Afghanistan War, so members who served between 2003 to 2015 could be eligible to file a claim if they experienced any type of hearing loss.

The Committee’s Chairman Roque Vela encourages fellow veterans to come forward before the case settles.

Vela says, “This case is going to come to a settlement really quick, once 3M settles, then the window will close to all the veterans to file a claim, so I urge any veteran that has any ear problems to contact an attorney of their choice but of course Dr. Hochman slash attorney has been representing several clients already locally.”

Vela goes on to say that so far, the smallest amount that has been paid has been over one million dollars.

For more information on how to file a claim you can call 956-704-5187.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.