Eighth Grader of the Month
Driver arrested after vehicle chase results in a crash on Tilden Avenue

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is expected to face charges after allegedly discharging a firearm at an officer and sending police on a high-speed chase.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon after Laredo Police officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near the Sam’s Club parking lot on San Bernardo.

The driver allegedly fled in a vehicle and eventually crashed near the area of Tilden and Travis.

The driver was then apprehended by police and taken into custody.

Authorities so no one was injured in the shooting and the parties involved in the accident did not sustain any serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

