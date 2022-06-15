Environmental advocate speaks out against Texas AG border wall demand

Shop Local
By Lisely Garza
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local environmentalist who has spoken out against the construction of the border wall calls hearing the news of the Texas Attorney General demanding to build the border wall, “not surprising.”

Rio Grande International Study Center and No Border Wall Coalition member Tricia Cortez says the demand to have it build is political.

On Tuesday, June 14, Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) urging them to move forward and built it. He says the wall will stop the influx of “illegal people.”

Cortez says Paxton is going back to the same policies put in place during the Trump administration.

