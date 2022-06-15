Experts urge swim lessons to prevent child drownings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Pools can be a very fun place for children to go to but if they don’t know how to swim it can become dangerous and, in some cases, even deadly.

Swimming involves holding your breath, flailing your arms and kicking your feet, but a lot of people still don’t know the skill.

For Deandra Garza, this is something that she has been practicing for six years every summer, thanks to her parents.

Deandra says this is just as important for her as it should be to other kids.

She knows swimming can save her life, so she attends summer swim classes to keep her skills afloat.

Her mother Carmen Diaz Garza says this gives her peace of mind when they travel or go to pool parties.

She feels confident knowing her daughter knows how to swim.

Carmen encourages parents to take their kids to swimming lessons.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 3,500 people die from drowning every year, a quarter of those victims are children, reportedly under the age of 14.

The data shows drowning rates are three times the national average in ethnically-diverse communities.

Here in Webb County, there have been no incidents reported when it comes to drowning but the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has reported 20 incidents across the state, 10 of which were in pools.

LISD swim instructor Basilio Salas III is trying to prevent those statistics from rising by teaching kids everything they need to know.

Salas says, “Once instructors reinforce safety build confidence skills and we see them going from not being afraid of the water being very timid in the water to actually put their head in the water and working on bubbles, working on the front float, backstroke and we kind of get them going and introduce them on the fundamentals of swimming.”

Salas says they want to minimize or eliminate the probability of people drowning or having accidents in the pool.

Deandra says she will continue to take swimming classes and she encourages others to do the same.

The other reported drowning incidents in Texas so far this year happened ponds, creeks, and bathtubs.

