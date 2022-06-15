Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo community invited to Dump the Pump this Sunday

El Metro no longer requiring face masks
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city’s transit system is inviting residents to Dump the Pump this weekend!

As gas prices continue to climb, El Metro is offering the chance to get people from point A to point B for free.

In honor of Dump the Pump Day, residents will be treated to free rides along the fixed routes throughout town.

This will be the 17th year where they encourage people to give public transit a chance as a viable option.

According to the American Public Transportation Association, for every dollar invested in public transportation, four are generated in economic returns.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

