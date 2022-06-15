Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo emergency responders attend flood workshop

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several organizations came together to learn how to prepare for a potential flood.

A workshop was hosted by the National Weather Service and the city of Laredo. The goal of the event was for all the agencies to be on the same page on what factors could cause the river to overflow.

Gregory Waller, service coordinator with the National Weather Service says, ”There is a large area roughly the size of Vermont that water can fall either on the United States side or the Mexican side that would flow down into the Rio Grande. We model that, we use radar, rain gauge, and the latest information to try to predict how high the river’s going to get based on the runoff from those storms.”

The last time this workshop took place in Laredo was in 2017.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide
Man accused of criminal negligence homicide sentenced to 2 years
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
covid cases increase in webb county
Covid Risk Level Increases in Webb County

Latest News

Webb County Correctional officers seize drugs during booking
Luis Mario Cortez 18
Webb County Correctional officers seize drugs during booking
LISD offers swim classes
Experts urge swim lessons to prevent child drownings
Importance of learning how to swim
Importance of learning how to swim