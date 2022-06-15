Laredo emergency responders attend flood workshop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several organizations came together to learn how to prepare for a potential flood.

A workshop was hosted by the National Weather Service and the city of Laredo. The goal of the event was for all the agencies to be on the same page on what factors could cause the river to overflow.

Gregory Waller, service coordinator with the National Weather Service says, ”There is a large area roughly the size of Vermont that water can fall either on the United States side or the Mexican side that would flow down into the Rio Grande. We model that, we use radar, rain gauge, and the latest information to try to predict how high the river’s going to get based on the runoff from those storms.”

The last time this workshop took place in Laredo was in 2017.

