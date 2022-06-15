Man guilty of Criminal Negligent Homicide sentenced to two years in prison

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man found guilty of killing two people back in 2017 will serve two years in prison.

Miguel Angel Meza’s defense painted the portrait of a man with no prior criminal history, spoke about both his family life and his background as a correctional guard at a private detention center.

Family members of the victims, Jorge Salazar and David Alejandres, including their mother and aunt, took the stand described the impacts of their deaths.

Meza himself also took the stand today before final arguments were made. Prosecutors were seeking ten years in prison for both counts. The defense had been asking for probation.

Meza’s sentence will be concurrent. His attorney, Roberto Balli, says they are appealing.

