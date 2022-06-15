Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man guilty of Criminal Negligent Homicide sentenced to two years in prison

Attorney plans to appeal
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man found guilty of killing two people back in 2017 will serve two years in prison.

Miguel Angel Meza’s defense painted the portrait of a man with no prior criminal history, spoke about both his family life and his background as a correctional guard at a private detention center.

Family members of the victims, Jorge Salazar and David Alejandres, including their mother and aunt, took the stand described the impacts of their deaths.

Meza himself also took the stand today before final arguments were made. Prosecutors were seeking ten years in prison for both counts. The defense had been asking for probation.

Meza’s sentence will be concurrent. His attorney, Roberto Balli, says they are appealing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Major accident reported on Market Street
Victim of fatal crash on Market St. identified
Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide
Man accused of criminal negligence homicide sentenced to 2 years
A vehicle fire spreads to a Laredo hotel Monday morning.
Fire reported at Hampton Inn hotel
A teenager is wanted for 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Man wanted for assault charges
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Meza sentenced to two years in prison for killing two men
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dome of Heat Blocking Weather Changes From Reaching South Texas
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Texas AG demands construction of border wall in Laredo
Texas AG demands construction of border wall in Laredo