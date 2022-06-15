Microsoft official retires Internet Explorer

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era for the web browser Internet Explorer.

As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support its web browser.

The company announced last year that the 27-year-old application would be coming to an end on June 15.

Microsoft will now push users to its ‘edge’ browser that was initially launched in 2015.

Internet Explorer was first released in 1995 and went on to grab over 90 percent market share.

And if you’re curious, the Edge browser currently controls about a four-percent of the market share, just ahead of Firefox.

