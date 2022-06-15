LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mr. Blue sky is here to stay and it looks like he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

After a hot and humid weekend, we can expect more of the same with little to no change.

That strong humid air mass will continue to push its way into our area giving us a breeze, but temperatures will remain in the low hundreds.

On Wednesday we’ll hit a high 10 and lows in the mid-70s.

By Thursday, temperatures will increase to 102.

We’ll continue this same pattern on Friday and the winds will start to die down, giving us very sunny and dry conditions.

Not much is going to change until maybe Tuesday of next week when we could see some chances of rain in our area.

For now, it’s a 20 percent chance of rain, but we’ll take what we can get.

