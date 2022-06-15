Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Mr. Blue sky is here to stay and it looks like he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

After a hot and humid weekend, we can expect more of the same with little to no change.

That strong humid air mass will continue to push its way into our area giving us a breeze, but temperatures will remain in the low hundreds.

On Wednesday we’ll hit a high 10 and lows in the mid-70s.

By Thursday, temperatures will increase to 102.

We’ll continue this same pattern on Friday and the winds will start to die down, giving us very sunny and dry conditions.

Not much is going to change until maybe Tuesday of next week when we could see some chances of rain in our area.

For now, it’s a 20 percent chance of rain, but we’ll take what we can get.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide
Man accused of criminal negligence homicide sentenced to 2 years
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
covid cases increase in webb county
Covid Risk Level Increases in Webb County

Latest News

Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay
Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dome of Heat Blocking Weather Changes From Reaching South Texas
Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Seasonably Hot 7 Day Period
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Hot, But Not Quite as Hot