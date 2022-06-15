Pet of the Week: Gene

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s segment of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society introduces us to the Genie in the bottle Gene!

Gene is roughly two years of age and is fully grown, so he won’t get any bigger.

He is a lab-mix and has been with the shelter for over a year already.

Representative with LAPS say Gene can get quite scared when going to new places but he is very calm and friendly.

He looks like a tough macho guard dog, but rest assured he is the sweetest pet that could be great for keeping indoors or outdoors; however, in this summer heat, you want to keep him indoors.

If you would like to adopt Gene or any other pet you can head over to the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

Their office hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 956-724-8364.

