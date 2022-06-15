Texas’ 28th Congressional District: Challenger requests recount

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The recount for the runoff election begins this week.

This time for Congressional District 28, Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros will face off once again.

Cisneros requested the recount.

A total of 281 votes separates Jessica Cisneros from Henry Cuellar’s in the runoff election; however, this isn’t the first time that she’s faced Cuellar.

She ran against him back in 2020 and while it was close then, she did not ask for a recount, but this year is a different story.

Incumbent Congress member Henry Cuellar says she literally has no pathway to win this race. There are machines that do this, people didn’t count by hand or human error.

He says that she has every right to ask for a recount, but in the end, she needs to move on and accept the results.

On June sixth, Jessica Cisneros said she would file for a recount. District 28 makes up nine counties and dozens of precincts. However, voting officials say when a candidate requests a recount, the process can be quite pricey.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says, “It was required to deposit 100 dollars per precinct with the democratic party. Every election administrator will calculate their expense including manpower or whatever was used and then submit a final bill to the secretary of state and determine what the final bill what have to be paid if the elections remain the same.”

Castillo says anything can happen at the recount.

Castillo adds that if there is an overturn or difference in election, then the person who requested the recount does not have to pay and their money gets reimbursed.

While we have not heard back from Cisneros after multiple interview request, regarding of the recount,

In a statement she says, “Our campaign movement was never just about one politician, it was taking on an unjust system that rewards corruption and corporate profits at the expense of the needs of working people”.

When Cuellar was asked about these allegations, this is what he had to say.

“I think she needs to be careful with her words, attacking local officials on the system, that counting is wrong, and I think she needs to pick her words a lot more carefully.”

Webb County Democratic Representative Silvia Bruni says Cuellar and Cisneros should work together and help those who are in need.

Bruni says, “If there was ever a time when we had a major challenge, it is now. We are so concerned about so many of the current issues like gun control, voter suppression, women’s rights.”

The recount process is set to start on June 16th at 9 a.m. and is expected to end at around 5 p.m.

Castillo says the Webb County Elections Chief Deputy and an election judge will be the ones overseeing the recount.

