Tropical Heat Will Continue

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large tropical airmass will be centered over the lower Mississippi Valley for most of the next 7 days. This will block weather systems that could change our weather form moving into our area. This system will likely guide an area of disturbed weather that will enter the Gulf of Mexico next week across the southern gulf, well south of Texas. Not looking good for rain.

Sentencing hearing underway for man accused of criminal negligence homicide
Driver arrested after high-speed chase results in crash
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Laredo Fire Dept. helps transport victims into Laredo after accident in Nuevo Laredo
Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio on lockdown after gunshots heard
Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay
