Tropical Heat Will Continue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large tropical airmass will be centered over the lower Mississippi Valley for most of the next 7 days. This will block weather systems that could change our weather form moving into our area. This system will likely guide an area of disturbed weather that will enter the Gulf of Mexico next week across the southern gulf, well south of Texas. Not looking good for rain.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.